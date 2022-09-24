WATCH: Pat McAfee Show says 2022 Bills might end up ‘greatest of all-time’

The Bills are rolling to start the 2022 NFL season.

Not only did they dispose of the defending champion Rams, the No. 1 seed for the AFC postseason last year in the Titans was tossed aside.

Perhaps no one is more impressed than the Pat McAfee Show. In a segment this week, it was tossed out there that this year’s Bills could end up being the “greatest of all-time.”

Check out the clip below:

