WATCH: Pat McAfee Show discusses Stefon Diggs’ Bills reflection

Stefon Diggs was traded to the Texans by the Bills but has since had nothing but nice things to say about his former team.

In this day and age of media coverage, athletes are always careful with their words. Diggs and his old teammate Josh Allen have both said the nicest of comments about each other since Diggs’ departure.

The Pat McAfee Show reflected on Diggs’ recent thoughts and enjoyed that it at least seems like the hatchet has been buried.

The segment can be found below:

Stefon Diggs chatted about Minnesota trading him to Buffalo & his relationship with Josh Allen.. This is AWESOME to hear #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/7zDNWzCH2n — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 11, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire