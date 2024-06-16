Advertisement

WATCH: Pat McAfee Show discusses Stefon Diggs’ Bills reflection

nick wojton
·1 min read

Stefon Diggs was traded to the Texans by the Bills but has since had nothing but nice things to say about his former team.

In this day and age of media coverage, athletes are always careful with their words. Diggs and his old teammate Josh Allen have both said the nicest of comments about each other since Diggs’ departure.

The Pat McAfee Show reflected on Diggs’ recent thoughts and enjoyed that it at least seems like the hatchet has been buried.

The segment can be found below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire