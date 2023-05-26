WATCH: Pat McAfee Show backs fiery emotion from Bills’ Ken Dorsey

Bills head coach Sean McDermott has often backed the emotion we’ve seen from the team’s offensive coordinator, Ken Dorsey.

Specifically in September, Dorsey was spotted on camera having a bit of a meltdown at the end of a loss to the Dolphins.

Some criticized him. Some loved it.

Count the Pat McAfee Show as those among the latter.

Bill head coach Sean McDermott joined the show. During an interview, he said he loved Dorsey’s fire, but we’ve heard that before.

What we haven’t is the reaction from McAfee and co-host AJ Hawk, both former NFL players. The pair gave a quick reflection on how they’d feel if they saw their coach do that on camera.

Hint: They’d be just a fired up seeing it.

See the full Pat McAfee Show clip below for more from McDermott’s interview:

"I love the fire and the competitive nature of Ken Dorsey" ~ Sean McDermott #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/2IIMNjhPVz — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 24, 2023

