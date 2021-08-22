WATCH: Pat Freiermuth scores first two TDs in Steelers preseason win
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
One of the joys of the NFL preseason for college football fans is watching their favorite players begin to make a name for themselves at the next level. On Saturday, as the Pittsburgh Steelers were taking on the Detroit Lions in a preseason matchup, former Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth was doing just that.
Freiermuth scored his first two touchdowns of the preseason in a victory over the Lions. Freiermuth was responsible for both of Pittsburgh’s first two scores of the game, as he caught a pair of touchdown passes from Ben Roethlisberger in the first quarter.
First NFL TD for @pat_fry5!
📺: @nflnetwork/@KDKA pic.twitter.com/VsOmpvwvhL
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 21, 2021
.@pat_fry5 would like another please 🤗
📺: @nflnetwork/@KDKA pic.twitter.com/QyYqlj63CF
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 22, 2021
He's soarin', Freieing 🎶 pic.twitter.com/SqBoT9NS4I
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 21, 2021
Freiermuth certainly was living in the moment, and he seems to have his post-touchdown celebration routine with teammate Eric Ebron down…
RT if this is you rn 🔥@pat_fry5 | @Ebron85 | @budlight | #BudLightCelly pic.twitter.com/Kg0rEsAvKV
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 22, 2021
🔥🔥🔥 @pat_fry5 pic.twitter.com/787EBdyM4R
— Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) August 22, 2021
After the game, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was complimentary of the rookie tight end, suggesting he hopes NFL teams around the league weren’t watching too closely.
.@_BigBen7 on the win over Detroit, @pat_fry5 and more ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/PWq4xRHt3N
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 22, 2021
The Steelers drafted Freiermuth with a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft last April, and he is in position to be a long-time contributor in the Steelers offense. If he continues the kind of production he showed in this preseason game, Steeler fans are going to be big fans for a long time in western Pennsylvania.
Related
Pat Freiermuth expected to be a leading rookie tight end in NFL in 2021
Pittsburgh Steelers officially sign TE Pat Freiermuth to rookie deal
Pat Freiermuth doesn't want to be called Baby Gronk
Will Pat Freiermuth score a touchdown in his NFL debut against the Bills?
What Pat Freiermuth means to the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers
Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth taken in Round 2 by Pittsburgh Steelers
Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.