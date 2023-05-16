WATCH: New pass rusher Za’Darius Smith has arrived in Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns shocked many when they traded for Pro Bowl pass rusher Za’Darius Smith to start opposite Myles Garrett. Smith is by far the most talented pass rusher to start opposite Garrett since he was drafted number one overall. Smith’s 78 pressures in 2022 were more than Garrett, who had 73.

The trade became official today and the team posted a video with Smith showing that he is in Berea at team headquarters today. In the video Smith talked about his excitement to be in town and that the first thing they must do is take the division and make it to the playoffs this season which sounded like a prediction.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire