WATCH: Parsons’ strip sack starts Cowboys’ day in Minnesota

Micah Parsons Strip Sack pic.twitter.com/kn1DQUI7nE — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) November 20, 2022

Coming off of a loss in which Micah Parsons saw a large uptake in linebacker snaps, the sophomore star started at defensive end against the 8-1 Vikings. On the third play from scrimmage, Parsons leveled Kirk Cousins from his blindside and forced a fumble for his ninth sack of the year. The run defense has been the recent issue and Dan Quinn’s unit forced an immediate third down which set up Parsons to pin his ears back for the sack.

Thanks to the early takeaway, the Dallas offense was gifted a short field against a hot Vikings team. Coming off of a two-game absence, running back Ezekiel Elliott looked healthy with 18 scrimmage yards before an incompletion on third down intended for tight end Dalton Schultz in the end zone cut the drive short. After kicker Brett Maher’s field goal, the Cowboys take an immediate 3-0 lead but it could’ve been more for Dallas.

