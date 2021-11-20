WATCH: Parker Washington comes up with clutch catch for Penn State

Penn State quarterback Christian Veilleux threw his first career touchdown pass late in the first half to give Penn State a lead just before halftime. Then, late in the third quarter, he tossed his second.

Veilleux completed a touchdown pass to Parker Washinton, who made a nice adjustment in the end zone to come up with a big catch as Penn State capitalized on a rare red zone trip in a defensive game.

What a catch by Parker Washington 🔥@PennStateFball adds another in the second half pic.twitter.com/bq6WMeOtH8 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 20, 2021

The catch was the fourth of the day for Washignton, who has been a nice compliment to Jahan Dotson all season long. Dotson caught the first touchdown of the game from Veilleux shortly before halftime.

After the Penn State defense made quick work of another Rutgers offensive series, Veilleux completed a pass to a wide-open Malick Meiga for a 67-yard touchdown, putting Penn State up 21-0.

