Watch Panthers WR Terrace Marshall Jr. make a ridiculous catch with his legs

Terrace Marshall Jr.'s catch was so unbelievable, the Seattle Seahawks challenged it. They probably couldn't fathom that the Carolina Panthers receiver caught a pass with his legs.

Believe it. Officials looked at the replay and were probably surprised by what they saw too. Somehow, Sam Darnold's pass went through Marshall's arms, which isn't good, but he kept focus and held onto the ball between his legs. When the ball started to slip through, he pinned it to the back of his legs with his hands as he rolled.

The catch stood after replay review.

Looks like a clean catch by Terrace Marshall to me! pic.twitter.com/BY3DT3W023 — Billy M (@BillyM_91) December 11, 2022

You won't see many catches like that one. Panthers coaches probably would have been happier if Marshall had just caught the ball when it hit his hands, but then we wouldn't have that slick highlight.