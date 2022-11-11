WATCH: Panthers WR Laviska Shenault Jr. rips off 41-yard TD run vs. Falcons

Following an embarrassing outing in Cincinnati, the Carolina Panthers needed a boost to start their primetime showing in Week 10. And they got one from wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr.

During the second quarter of Thursday night’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, the former second-round pick did what he does best—cause havoc with the ball in his hands. In what registered as a rushing attempt, Shenault Jr. ripped off a 41-yard dash to the end zone to help give the Panthers a 10-0 lead.

Visky said to the crib 💪 pic.twitter.com/fc6z7RFTHR — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 11, 2022

The score was Shenault Jr.’s second of the campaign, with his first coming back in his team debut in Week 4. That too, with another NFC South foe in the New Orleans Saints falling victim to his burners, went for a big gain.

Oh—and after showing off his football moves, he put his dance moves on display . . .

The Panthers eventually took a 13-3 lead into the half—which is more than they could say this past Sunday.

