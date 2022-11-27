WATCH: Panthers WR DJ Moore leaves Broncos CB Pat Surtain II behind for TD catch

Interim head coach Steve Wilks and the Carolina Panthers were hoping for a spark in starting quarterback Sam Darnold under center on Sunday. And they got one.

With just 30 seconds remaining in the first quarter of a scoreless tie, Darnold found an open DJ Moore for a 5-yard score. Moore, who was lined up against Defensive Player of the Year candidate Patrick Surtain II, dusted the talented second-year cornerback to find some space and the ball in the back of the end zone.

DJ's got it. Yeah, he does 💫 pic.twitter.com/QW0p3JV8yZ — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 27, 2022

The touchdown was Moore’s fourth of the 2022 campaign, which ties a career-high for the fifth-year pass catcher. He’s now recorded four receiving scores in each of the past four seasons.

At the time of that visit to the end zone, Darnold completed five of his eight passing attempts for 54 yards. Moore was up at 31 yards total, as he reeled in a 26-yard grab earlier in the quarter.

Related

Panthers LS JJ Jansen ties franchise record for most games played Player Prowl: Would you rather have Jaycee Horn or Patrick Surtain II?

List

4 key matchups to watch for Panthers vs. Broncos in Week 12

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire