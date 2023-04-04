WATCH: Panthers WR Adam Thielen already working out in new look

From being born and raised in Detroit Lakes, to attending Minnesota State University and chalking up nine pro seasons with the Minnesota Vikings—Adam Thielen has played his entire football career in the North Star State.

But that’s about to change.

The new Carolina Panthers wide receiver got to work on Monday, and decided to share some of it with us through his Instagram page. Included in the stories was Thielen’s new practice gear, which had a much different look than what he’s used to.

@athielen19/Instagram

Adam Thielen wasting no time getting that work in for his new team 💪 #KeepPounding (via @athielen19) pic.twitter.com/cIJAMQoMMr — NFL (@NFL) April 4, 2023

Thielen came to a three-year, $25 million agreement with the Panthers back on March 19. The 32-year-old had spent nearly a decade in the purple and gold—amassing 6,682 yards and 55 scores off 534 receptions as well as a pair of Pro Bowl nods in 2017 and 2018.

Now, in the black and blue, Thielen will provide a much needed veteran presence to a young offense and should still pose a solid threat on the field—in whatever gloves or cleats he’s wearing.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire