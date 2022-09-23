How to watch Panthers vs. Saints: Time, TV and streaming options for Week 3

Division play starts now for the 2022 Carolina Panthers, as the New Orleans Saints are about to roll into town.

Here’s how to watch and what to watch for in this NFC South clash.

Week 3

When to watch

Sunday, Sept. 25, 1:00 p.m. ET

How to watch

The game will be carried by FOX—with Dan Hellie and Matt Millen on the mic. Fans located in the orange areas of the television broadcast map can watch along through their local FOX affiliate.

How to stream

You can stream the game on FuboTV.

How to listen

WRFX 99.7 The FOX is the team’s local radio station. Anish Shroff, Jake Delhomme, Kristen Balboni and Jim Szoke will have the call.

History

The Saints lead the all-time series, 29 wins to 26. And they’ve captured that lead with a run of recent dominance—a stretch dating back to 2017 in which New Orleans has gone 9-2.

When these teams met at Bank of America Stadium last season, the Panthers did some dominating of their own en route to a 26-7 win. But the Saints would return serve later in 2021 with an 18-10 victory.

What to watch for

It may very well be do-or-time for head coach Matt Rhule, who now has this Panthers team off to an 0-2 start. Oh, and they’re also carrying around an NFL-worst nine-game losing streak.

For Carolina to upend New Orleans, they’ll have to get more consistency out of their offense. That starts at the top, with sharper play-calling from offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo and sharper play from quarterback Baker Mayfield—who has completed just 53.6 percent of his throws for 380 yards.

They’ll also have to create some takeaways on defense, something they hadn’t done in their previous five outings. Luckily for them, under center will be the turnover-prone Jameis Winston—who the Panthers picked off twice in that Week 2 tilt from last season.

