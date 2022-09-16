How to watch Panthers vs. Giants: Time, TV and streaming options for Week 2

The 0-1 Carolina Panthers will head into MetLife Stadium on Sunday not only trying to make good on their season-opening loss, but also on their 2021 loss to these same New York Giants.

Here’s how to watch and what to watch for in this redo attempt from a year ago.

Week 2

When to watch

Sunday, Sept. 18, 1:00 p.m. ET

How to watch

The game will be carried by FOX—with Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston and Pam Oliver on the mic. Fans located in the blue areas of the television broadcast map can watch along through their local FOX affiliate.

How to stream

You can stream the game on FuboTV.

How to listen

WRFX 99.7 The FOX is the team’s local radio station. Anish Shroff, Jake Delhomme, Luke Kuechly, Kristen Balboni and Jim Szoke will have the call.

History

The Panthers are 7-5 all-time against the Giants, with wins in three of their last four clashes.

New York, however, has the most recent set of bragging rights. And those came just 325 days ago—when they dominated Carolina, 25-3, in their Week 7 meeting of the 2021 campaign.

What to watch for

For the Panthers to “upset” the Giants, they have to start with doing the little things correctly. As that pertains to the offense, quarterback Baker Mayfield has to continue finding his groove.

Last week’s chances at a win were marred by a largely dysfunctional outing, one that included four botched snaps and an interception. Mayfield and the unit did get on track, as head coach Matt Rhule would gladly tell you, to close out the game in a 17-point fourth quarter—but the damage was already done.

Carolina’s defense, additionally, must wrap up. The group missed a total of 16 tackles, according to Pro Football Focus, in allowing Cleveland Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt to rack up a combined 187 yards on 33 attempts. They’ll face a similar style of rusher in Saquon Barkley, who tallied a monstrous 164 yards and a score on just 18 carries last week.

