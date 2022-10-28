How to watch Panthers vs. Falcons: Time, TV and streaming options for Week 8

Somehow, the claim to first place in the NFC South will be on the line when the Carolina Panthers visit the Atlanta Falcons. Here’s how you can catch this weighty divisional matchup.

Week 8

When to watch

Sunday, Oct. 30, 1:00 p.m. ET

How to watch

The game will be carried by FOX—with Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Shannon Spake on the mic. Fans located in the blue areas of the television broadcast map can watch along through their local FOX affiliate.

How to stream

You can stream the game on FuboTV.

How to listen

WRFX 99.7 The FOX is the team’s local radio station. Anish Shroff, Jordan Gross, Kristen Balboni and Jim Szoke will have the call.

History

The Falcons have a comfortable lead in the all-time series, as they’re 34-20 against the Panthers. They’ve also won 10 of the last 13 meetings dating back to Week 16 of the 2015 season.

Last year, however, saw a split—with the Panthers coming away with a 19-13 victory in Atlanta and the Falcons swiping a 29-21 win a month and a half later in Carolina.

What to watch for

Last week’s win for the Panthers was paced by quarterback PJ Walker, who connected on 16 of his 22 passes for 177 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Will he be able to provide more stability to what’s otherwise been the NFL’s worst offense here in 2022?

And if he can, these Carolina Panthers—who were seemingly headed straight towards 2023’s No. 1 overall pick after trading star back Christian McCaffrey—will take first place in the NFC South.

