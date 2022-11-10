How to watch Panthers vs. Falcons: Time, TV and streaming options for Week 10

Just 11 days ago, the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons gave us one of the craziest games of the 2022 season. So, can they do it again?

Here’s how you can find out . . .

Week 10

When to watch

Thursday, Nov. 10, 8:15 p.m. ET

How to watch/stream

The game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime, with Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit and Kaylee Hartung on the call.

How to listen

WRFX 99.7 The FOX is the team’s local radio station. Anish Shroff, Jake Delhomme, Luke Kuechly, Kristen Balboni and Jim Szoke will have the coverage.

History

With their Week 8 loss, the Panthers are now 20-35 all-time against the Falcons. Atlanta has won 11 of the past 15 meetings with Carolina.

What to watch for

Panthers starting quarterback PJ Walker notched a career-high 317 passing yards in that last matchup against the Falcons. But with Baker Mayfield coming on strong in relief this past Sunday and Sam Darnold returning to the active roster, Walker’s time under center could be growing thin.

Will he, running back D’Onta Foreman and wide receiver DJ Moore put in more work on the birds to restart the offense and jump back into this absurd NFC South race?

