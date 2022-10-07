How to watch Panthers vs. 49ers: Time, TV and streaming options for Week 5

Brace yourselves, Carolina Panthers fans. This one could get ugly.

But, that doesn’t mean you still shouldn’t give this game a look. Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Week 5 tilt with the San Francisco 49ers.

Week 5

When to watch

Sunday, Oct. 9, 4:05 p.m. ET

How to watch

The game will be carried by CBS—with Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn on the mic. Fans located in the blue areas of the television broadcast map can watch along through their local CBS affiliate.

How to stream

You can stream the game on FuboTV.

How to listen

WRFX 99.7 The FOX is the team’s local radio station. Anish Shroff, Jake Delhomme, Luke Kuechly, Kristen Balboni and Jim Szoke will have the call.

History

The Panthers and 49ers used to see quite a bit of each other, as the teams were NFC West foes between 1995 and 2001. And in 14 meetings over that seven-year span, they split the series at seven wins apiece.

Carolina has since gotten the better of the matchup, going 6-2 dating back to 2004. Their most recent clash, however, belonged to San Francisco—where the Niners defense stifled Kyle Allen and the Panthers en route to a 51-13 thrashing.

What to watch for

Speaking of stifling San Fran defenses, we’ll probably be seeing another one on Sunday. The 49ers enter Week 5 ranking second in total yards allowed per game (234.5), pass defense (161.3 yards), run defense (73.3 yards) and sacks (15) while also relinquishing the fewest points per game (11.5).

Carolina’s offense, on the other hand, is on the opposite side of the spectrum. The Panthers are currently last in total yards per game (262.3), plays per game (53.5) and third-down conversion rate (25.5 percent).

Can quarterback Baker Mayfield finally get himself and his unit on track? Well, if he does, he’ll certainly have to earn it.

Related

Panthers OC Ben McAdoo: I haven't made an impact yet 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan: Panthers could very easily be 4-0

List

6 things to know about Panthers vs. 49ers

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire