WATCH: Panthers’ top 13 plays at the Week 13 bye

We won’t be getting any action from the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. So, let’s look back at the very best that’s already gone down this year.

Here, at the Week 13 bye, are the top 13 plays of the Panthers’ 2022 season thus far.

DJ Moore's 62-yard TD catch (Week 8)

there isn't a caption good enough for this play 🤯 💫 pic.twitter.com/fczyiBTtkI — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 30, 2022

It didn’t lead to a win, but you’re not going to see many catches like this in your lifetime.

[listicle id=663391]

Terrace Marshall Jr.'s 21-yard touchdown catch (Week 9)

First NFL TD for TMJ pic.twitter.com/jGA67erfzg — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 6, 2022

The circumstances could’ve been better, but here’s a pretty sweet way to score your first NFL touchdown. Marshall Jr. “Mosses” Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt for an athletic 21-yard score.

Marquis Haynes Sr.'s 44-yard TD return (Week 3)

This happened to the Saints, too. Luvu makes his second appearance on the list, as he stripped running back Alvin Kamara to set the stage for a fumble recovery and 44-yard dash by Haynes Sr.

Laviska Shenault Jr.'s 67-yard TD catch-and-run (Week 3)

It also happened to the New Orleans Saints. In fact, this was Shenault Jr.’s very first reception as a Panther.

Story continues

Laviska Shenault Jr.'s 41-yard TD run (Week 10)

Visky said to the crib 💪 pic.twitter.com/fc6z7RFTHR — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 11, 2022

Shenault Jr. is always a big play waiting to happen. Unfortunately for the Falcons, it happened to them.

Frankie Luvu's 33-yard pick-six (Week 4)

Luvu to the house‼️ pic.twitter.com/jRWwu5TYy1 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 2, 2022

You get a pick-six. And you get a pick-six!

Donte Jackson's 30-yard pick-six (Week 6)

From 331 pounds to 181, Jackson also has an interception that lands him on this countdown. He took his for a 30-yard trip to the (Rams’) house.

Bravvion Roy's interception (Week 11)

Bravvion had to show you he got those hands 🙌 pic.twitter.com/qHOlBTVaJ0 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 20, 2022

It’s not often you see a 331-pound defensive tackle pick off a pass—and from the arm of a former Most Valuable Player, no less.

D'Onta Foreman's 60-yard run (Week 7)

Later on in that very same game, Foreman busted through for a powerful 60-yard romp. He help set up his backfield mate Chuba Hubbard for a 17-yard touchdown run on the very next play.

DJ Moore's 20-yard TD catch (Week 7)

Y’all know what DJ does pic.twitter.com/B4ilENecrK — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 23, 2022

For Carolina’s first score of their Week 7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, quarterback PJ Walker drops a beauty to the back of the end zone for a tip-toeing Moore.

Robbie Anderson's 75-yard TD catch (Week 1)

Another former Panther shows up, as there’s no denying this big-time bomb hauled in by Anderson.

Christian McCaffrey's 19-yard TD run (Week 5)

That guy is smooth 💪 pic.twitter.com/T39cSYZ2B8 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 9, 2022

The dearly departed still cracks our list. And, ironically enough, this smooth McCaffrey run came against the team that traded for him.

Brian Burns' strip sack (Week 12)

Burns with the strip sack. YGM with the recovery. pic.twitter.com/NWqgqrVn4Q — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 27, 2022

We’ll start with the most recent outing, where Burns and the Panthers dominated Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. This was one of a pair of takedowns for the fourth-year star on the afternoon.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire