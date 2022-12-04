WATCH: Panthers’ top 13 plays at the Week 13 bye

Anthony Rizzuti
We won’t be getting any action from the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. So, let’s look back at the very best that’s already gone down this year.

Here, at the Week 13 bye, are the top 13 plays of the Panthers’ 2022 season thus far.

DJ Moore's 62-yard TD catch (Week 8)

It didn’t lead to a win, but you’re not going to see many catches like this in your lifetime.

Terrace Marshall Jr.'s 21-yard touchdown catch (Week 9)

The circumstances could’ve been better, but here’s a pretty sweet way to score your first NFL touchdown. Marshall Jr. “Mosses” Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt for an athletic 21-yard score.

Marquis Haynes Sr.'s 44-yard TD return (Week 3)

This happened to the Saints, too. Luvu makes his second appearance on the list, as he stripped running back Alvin Kamara to set the stage for a fumble recovery and 44-yard dash by Haynes Sr.

Laviska Shenault Jr.'s 67-yard TD catch-and-run (Week 3)

It also happened to the New Orleans Saints. In fact, this was Shenault Jr.’s very first reception as a Panther.

Laviska Shenault Jr.'s 41-yard TD run (Week 10)

Shenault Jr. is always a big play waiting to happen. Unfortunately for the Falcons, it happened to them.

Frankie Luvu's 33-yard pick-six (Week 4)

You get a pick-six. And you get a pick-six!

Donte Jackson's 30-yard pick-six (Week 6)

From 331 pounds to 181, Jackson also has an interception that lands him on this countdown. He took his for a 30-yard trip to the (Rams’) house.

Bravvion Roy's interception (Week 11)

It’s not often you see a 331-pound defensive tackle pick off a pass—and from the arm of a former Most Valuable Player, no less.

D'Onta Foreman's 60-yard run (Week 7)

Later on in that very same game, Foreman busted through for a powerful 60-yard romp. He help set up his backfield mate Chuba Hubbard for a 17-yard touchdown run on the very next play.

DJ Moore's 20-yard TD catch (Week 7)

For Carolina’s first score of their Week 7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, quarterback PJ Walker drops a beauty to the back of the end zone for a tip-toeing Moore.

Robbie Anderson's 75-yard TD catch (Week 1)

Another former Panther shows up, as there’s no denying this big-time bomb hauled in by Anderson.

Christian McCaffrey's 19-yard TD run (Week 5)

The dearly departed still cracks our list. And, ironically enough, this smooth McCaffrey run came against the team that traded for him.

Brian Burns' strip sack (Week 12)

We’ll start with the most recent outing, where Burns and the Panthers dominated Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. This was one of a pair of takedowns for the fourth-year star on the afternoon.

