Watch: Panthers suffer devastating turnover at the goal line vs. Packers
This is about as bad as turnovers get in the NFL.
Watch Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater get the ball knocked out of his hands as he tried to reach over the goal line, resulting in a devastating fumble recovery for Packers cornerback Kevin King, who ran it back 48 yards.
That took at least six points off the board.
It’s not halftime yet, but Green Bay leads 21-3 and that turnaround might have already sealed this game.
