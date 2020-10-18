Watch: Panthers share hype video defying their doubters in the media

Few things in life are more satisfying than proving somebody who doubted you wrong. These 2020 Carolina Panthers are a great example. Coming into this season, nobody expected this team to make a lot of noise. Some even projected they’d have the worst record in the NFL. Those doubts got even louder following an 0-2 start to the year. Now that they’re on a three-game winning streak and appear poised to really compete in the NFC South, the Panthers are enjoying rubbing it in the media’s face.

Watch this hype video the team shared ahead of today’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Block out the noise pic.twitter.com/oQZXuFvDLU — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 18, 2020





Related