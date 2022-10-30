WATCH: Panthers score late Hail Mary vs. Falcons, lose in overtime

WATCH: Panthers score late Hail Mary vs. Falcons, lose in OT originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There’s just something about the Atlanta Falcons and 28.

Up 34-28 against the Carolina Panthers (2-6) with 23 seconds left in regulation, the Falcons (4-4) allowed P.J. Walker and D.J. Moore to link up on a 62-yard Hail Mary to tie the game.

While not technically a designed Hail Mary since only Moore ran a “go” route out of the five eligible receivers, it was a miraculous play that capped off a 21-point fourth quarter for Carolina.

However, a celebration penalty pushed the extra point attempt to 48 yards, and Panthers kicker Eddy Pineiro missed the kick for his first failed XP of the season.

The game then went into overtime with a first-place spot in the NFC South up for grabs.

Pineiro had the chance to win the game with a 33-yard field goal with just about five minutes left, but it went wide left.

Then, with 1:55 remaining, Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo nailed a 41-yarder to seal the 37-34 win and give Atlanta sole possession of the top spot in the division.

Of course, the Falcons are most notoriously linked to their Super Bowl LI crumble when they lost to the New England Patriots despite having a 28-3 lead, but they avoided misery this time.