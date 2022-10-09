WATCH: Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey rips off 19-yard TD run

Christian McCaffrey wouldn’t let the Carolina Panthers die today—at least not coming out of the break.

Down 17-3 at the start of the second half, quarterback Baker Mayfield—who threw an awful pick-six to end the first one—and the Panthers offense began their uphill battle with a spark. Thanks to a 45-yard kickoff return by running back Raheem Blackshear, Carolina set up shop at their own 49-yard line.

What would ensue was a seven-play, 51-yard scoring drive—capped off by a 19-yard run to the end zone from McCaffrey on a fourth-and-1.

That guy is smooth 💪 pic.twitter.com/T39cSYZ2B8 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 9, 2022

Unfortunately, however, McCaffrey and the Panthers wouldn’t be as successful on their subsequent two-point attempt. Following a handoff from backup quarterback PJ Walker, the star rusher was stuffed right at the doorstep—keeping the score at 17-9 with 11:57 remaining in the third quarter.

To that point, McCaffrey rushed for 53 yards on 11 carries. He also reeled in four receptions for 31 yards.

