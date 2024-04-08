WATCH: Panthers QB Bryce Young gets warm reception at Hornets game

The Queen City was buzzing for their quarterback this evening.

On Sunday, the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets played host to the Oklahoma City Thunder from the Spectrum Center. In attendance for the matchup was Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, who got quite a reception when he was introduced to the crowd . . .

Bryce Young in the building for the Hornets game tonight against the OKC Thunder! 🏀🏈 🎥: @JeremyGrandiso1 pic.twitter.com/nsnd7Q8fD6 — CLTure® ( culture ) (@CLTure) April 7, 2024

As it turns out, this was Young’s very first time at a Hornets game. Bally Sports reporter Ashley ShahAhmadi had the details on his visit as well as his relationship with fellow University of Alabama standout and Hornets forward Brandon Miller:

First @hornets game for @Panthers quarterback Bryce Young!@ashahahmadi gives us the story of the relationship between him and Brandon Miller. pic.twitter.com/32zzarLOZ4 — Bally Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnBally) April 7, 2024

Miller was selected with the second overall pick of the 2023 NBA draft last June, less than two months after Young was selected with the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft. And like Young, Miller also entered the pro stage as an All-American, an SEC Player of the Year and a first-team All-SEC member.

Unfortunately, Young’s first game didn’t end up with a win—as the Thunder held off the Hornets, 121-118.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire