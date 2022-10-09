WATCH: Panthers QB Baker Mayfield throws egregious pick-6 to 49ers

The Carolina Panthers offense has been consistently inconsistent. And they have quarterback Baker Mayfield to mostly thank for that.

For the second consecutive Sunday, Mayfield tossed a pick-six. This time, on what actually wasn’t a batted pass, his throw found the hands of San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley—who took the interception back for a 41-yard return to the end zone.

Following a timely blocked field goal by the duo of defensive linemen Derrick Brown and Yetur Gross-Matos, the Panthers took over at their own 22-yard line down just seven with the first half winding down. Then—a handful of plays later at the 55-second mark—Mayfield made a questionable decision to pump fake his attempt, and proceeded to miss running back Christian McCaffrey.

He didn’t, however, miss the Greensboro, N.C. native in Moseley.

First career pick-six for the North Carolina kid! @Mannymoseley 📺 #SFvsCAR on CBS pic.twitter.com/bbVgjtllGX — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 9, 2022

In addition to the 14-point deficit, Carolina carried just 133 yards of total offense into the break. Mayfield completed 10 of his 17 throws for 95 yards to that point.

Related

Report: Panthers HC Matt Rhule, OC Ben McAdoo have 'increasing communication issues' Baker Mayfield is NFL's least efficient QB through Week 4

List

Biggest storylines for Panthers vs. 49ers in Week 5

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire