WATCH: Panthers QB Baker Mayfield throws egregious pick-6 to 49ers

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read

The Carolina Panthers offense has been consistently inconsistent. And they have quarterback Baker Mayfield to mostly thank for that.

For the second consecutive Sunday, Mayfield tossed a pick-six. This time, on what actually wasn’t a batted pass, his throw found the hands of San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley—who took the interception back for a 41-yard return to the end zone.

Following a timely blocked field goal by the duo of defensive linemen Derrick Brown and Yetur Gross-Matos, the Panthers took over at their own 22-yard line down just seven with the first half winding down. Then—a handful of plays later at the 55-second mark—Mayfield made a questionable decision to pump fake his attempt, and proceeded to miss running back Christian McCaffrey.

He didn’t, however, miss the Greensboro, N.C. native in Moseley.

In addition to the 14-point deficit, Carolina carried just 133 yards of total offense into the break. Mayfield completed 10 of his 17 throws for 95 yards to that point.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire

