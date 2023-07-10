WATCH: Panthers Hall of Honor members welcome Julius Peppers, Muhsin Muhammad

On Monday morning, the Carolina Panthers announced that a pair of franchise legends—former defensive end Julius Peppers and former wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad—will be joining their Hall of Honor later this year.

And even though they’ll have to wait for their official inductions, they didn’t have to wait for their warm welcomes.

In a 57-second video subsequently released by the team, Pep and Moose were greeted into the club by a handful of its current members. The welcoming committee included Jake Delhomme, Steve Smith Sr., Wesley Walls and Jordan Gross—four of the hall’s six honorees

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Take a look:

A very warm welcome 🙌 pic.twitter.com/223o6R2Znd — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 10, 2023

Five of these six men—Peppers, Muhammad, Delhomme, Smith Sr. and Gross—were a part of the 2003 Panthers squad, which went on to capture the first NFC championship crown in franchise history. While they came up just short to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVIII, they’d all make their mark in Carolina lure that season.

And soon, on Oct. 29, all of their marks will be made across Bank of America Stadium.

Advertisement

Related

Panthers greats Steve Smith Sr., Muhsin Muhammad share emotional moment on podcast Former Panthers QB Jake Delhomme 'floored' at Steve Smith not making HOF Panthers S Jeremy Chinn reps with Julius Peppers jersey

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire