Watch: Panthers' Greg Olsen excitedly records stranger popping the question

Some things have no explanation other than kismet.

Because how else could you explain a Carolina Panthers fan, a Panthers star and a spur-of-the-moment proposal - in Nashville - coming together for the story of a lifetime?

‘I got it on video, dude!’

On Thursday night, Carolina tight end Greg Olsen posted a video to his Instagram feed of a man proposing to his girlfriend.

“So I’m walking through my hotel in Nashville when this dude gets down on a knee. I wish I had my engagement on video so I pull my phone out and capture it. Glad I did even though I didn’t know who they were! Congrats and wish you a lifetime of happiness!!,” Olsen captioned it.

Great catch: Carolina tight end Greg Olsen excitedly recorded a man proposing to his girlfriend at a Nashville hotel. (Getty Images)

In the sweet clip, Olsen seems to be as excited as the couple, even though as he said, he had no idea who they were and just thought they’d want to have the moment saved for posterity.

“Did she say yes? I got it on video, dude!,” Olsen excitedly says. “Dude, I’m going to send it to you!”

Soon others in the courtyard realize that a special thing just happened and Olsen yells, “She said yes.”

As the man slips the ring on his now-fiancée’s left hand, Olsen says, “I got it all on video and you don’t even know me but I’m going to send it to you.”

The man, still unaware at this point who his cameraman is, says, “You’re my hero.”

As the couple shares a kiss, Olsen says, “This is the best thing I’ve ever witnessed.”

Finally, the man looks at Olsen and just as Olsen stops recording, a look of recognition crosses his face.

‘It was kind of a crazy moment’

But the story is even better.

Max Harbat, the proposer, is a Panthers fan, and he and the proposee, Brooke Hartranst, were visiting Nashville for the week. Olsen was in town because he was speaking at a healthcare conference.

“It was kind of a crazy moment because I didn't really have any plans to do it. It was kind of a sporadic moment to ask her there,” Harbat told panthers.com on Friday morning. “We were walking up on this balcony and when I went to ask her, I just saw this guy out of the corner of my eye filming. So I’m thinking, ‘Oh cool, someone is recording this. That’s perfect.’”

But then Harbat, whose heart was already racing, realized who had filmed the proposal.

“I was like, ‘I’m 90 percent sure that’s Greg Olsen from the Panthers!’,” Harbat said. “Brooke looked at me and didn’t believe me. She just thought I was too excited and wasn’t seeing straight. But I’m like, ‘No, that’s him. I’ve seen him on TV and in interviews. That’s him!’”

Harbat said he’s a “huge” Carolina fan, and even though he grew up in Pennsylvania he’s been following the team since Kerry Collins was at quarterback.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, you're telling me that Greg Olsen just recorded the whole thing?’ I was so excited. It was amazing,” Harbat said. “He was really respectful. He didn’t want to steal any of the moment from us. He sent me the video and said congratulations and wished us the best.”

You can watch the memorable moment below. Congratulations to the happy couple.

