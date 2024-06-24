WATCH: Panthers great Jonathan Stewart speaks in favor of Bank of America Stadium renovation

The proposed renovation project for Bank of America Stadium has a strong supporter.

On Monday night, the Charlotte City Council held their open discussion about the massive plans for the home of the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC. Among those who spoke in favor of the facelift included the franchise’s leading rusher Jonathan Stewart.

“The stadium renovations don’t just enhance fan and player experiences, they embody what the sport of football does for Charlotte,” stated Stewart, who played 10 seasons in the city. “I know firsthand that Panthers unite people from all walks of life, bringing them together in the spirit of sport. The fans deserve this and the community also deserves this.

“The name Queen City isn’t just a title—it represents grace, strength and vision. As stewards of this city, we must uphold these qualities—leading with integrity, pursuing excellence and seizing opportunities to elevate our city. This is an investment in our city’s future, economy and residents—as signifies our dedication to growth, progress and a relentless pursuit that defines the Queen City. Let’s embrace this as an opportunity to build a future where the Queen City shines brighter, even more so than it did in 2015.”

Council is expected to vote in favor of the proposed long-term agreement, one that calls for a fixed investment of $650 million from the city.

