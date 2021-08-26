Watch: Panthers great Greg Olsen gives team a heartfelt speech

Carolina Panthers legends Luke Kuechly and Greg Olsen didn’t come to the team practice on Wednesday just to pal around. Ok, maybe a little. But there was business to take of.

Part of that business came in the form of a heartfelt speech by Olsen, who spent nine years as a respected leader on and off the field in Charlotte. He dropped some life experience on the largely young and unproven group of players, telling them what it means to grow and win together as part of the Panthers organization.

Other than the greater message, two little nuggets of note came out of his talk.

One, Olsen sure does love him some Donte Jackson. And two, he’ll be in the broadcast booth for Fox when the Panthers travel to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4.

Maybe by then, he’ll be calling a touchdown catch for the new No. 88 in Carolina, Terrace Marshall Jr., in what could be a surreal moment. Plus, it must feel kind of good that his old number was given away to an actual human being . . .