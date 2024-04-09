WATCH: Panthers great Cam Newton gives kids a moment they won’t soon forget

Imagine you’re throwing around the pigskin with your friend and a former NFL Most Valuable Player suddenly appears out of nowhere to join you.

Crazy, right?

Well, maybe it’s not that crazy . . .

This past weekend, Carolina Panthers legend Cam Newton was seen joining in on the fun with a couple of kids. According to Kyle Boone of CBS Sports, who posted the video on Sunday night, the MVP quarterback pulled up to a throwing session at the play area of a resort.

Check it out:

Cam Newton just walked outside to the play area at the resort to play catch with some kids who were throwing the football around. Awesome. pic.twitter.com/EXZt5m61y1 — Kyle Boone (@kyletheboone) April 8, 2024

Newton has always taken the time out to make a positive impact on the youth. Whether he’s running his 7-on-7 program, hosting a Nickelodeon show to help children achieve their dreams or simply giving away a football after scoring a touchdown, we know that Cammy Cam loves the kids.

And while he may not end up producing any more memories on an NFL field, Newton surely just gave those lucky youngsters a moment they probably won’t forget.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire