WATCH: Panthers fans go wild in the rain as Bryce Young gets drafted

The Carolina Panthers opened up the 2023 NFL draft by selecting Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the first overall pick. While there was plenty of excitement live, on-scene in Kansas City, there were plenty of Panthers fans back home who were elated with the pick.

At a small draft part, being hosted in the rain at Bank of America Stadium, fans of the Carolina Panthers were overjoyed as Commissioner Roger Goodell read off the first pick.

The franchise has built up on offense over the offseason and now has its quarterback. Young will be an immediate starter and look to have this team compete in the NFC South.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Bryce Young as he begins his professional career in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire