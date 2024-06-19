WATCH: Panthers draft room shocked by Rams’ offer for 2nd-round pick

Nearly two months ago, the Los Angeles Rams made an offer the Carolina Panthers simply couldn’t refuse . . . and it showed.

Released on Tuesday evening, the latest episode of Panthers Blueprint ’24 dove into the organization’s journey through free agency and the draft. Included in the 44-minute documentary was the moment when executive vice president of football operations Brandt Tilis received a shocking trade offer from out west.

Check it out:

Driven by their desire to pair 19th overall pick Jared Verse with his Florida State University defensive line mate Braden Fiske, the Rams sent the 52nd and 155th picks as well as a 2025 second-round pick to the Panthers in exchange for No. 39. The trade, as Morgan also told Darin Gantt of Panthers.com, was a very enticing one to make—especially considering they did not have a second-rounder for next year.

“It wasn’t easy to not be at 39,” Morgan said. “I mean, you know that’s a starter, with what was on the board at that time. But at the same time, that two next year, I mean, you have to take that. That’s the right move for the organization as a whole, and you can’t just think about what’s happening right now.

“Really, that’s an easy call when you think about it, but you also know what you’re giving up.”

The Panthers would end up flipping that 52nd selection as part of a package they shipped to the Indianapolis Colts for the eventual 46th overall pick, running back Jonathon Brooks.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire