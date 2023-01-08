WATCH: Panthers CB Josh Norman burned by Saints in 1st drive of Week 18

Well, now we know why Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks wasn’t comfortable with playing cornerback Josh Norman.

On Sunday, Norman got the starting nod for the team in their 2022 season finale against the New Orleans Saints. This decision came after the 35-year-old played in just 10 defensive snaps in last week’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

And, uh, he looked like a 35-year-old who spent nearly the entire season running his coffee shop.

On the very first drive of the afternoon, Norman was scorched by Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave on two grabs—one a 7-yard catch on the second snap of the game and the other a 25-yard touchdown.

Olave and the Saints needed just eight plays and four minutes to trek downfield for the 75-yard scoring drive. The touchdown was the fourth of the campaign for Olave, who is also now over 1,000 yards receiving.

