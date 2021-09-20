WATCH: Panthers CB Jaycee Horn grabs 1st career interception

The Carolina Panthers spent the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft on cornerback Jaycee Horn, hoping to get a shutdown artist who could make big plays for their defense.

Horn delivered on the top-10 hype in Week 2, grabbing his first career interception in Carolina’s victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Horn’s father, Joe, was a four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver for the Saints, which likely made this memorable moment just a little more fun.