WATCH: Panthers CB CJ Henderson forces fumble of Saints WR Chris Olave

CJ Henderson is one of a few Carolina Panthers who could really, really use a strong close to the 2022 season. And fortunately for the struggling cornerback, he stepped up with a big play on Sunday.

Coming off an interception from quarterback Sam Darnold and a subsequent 41-yard return by safety Tyrann Mathieu, the New Orleans Saints had a chance to extend their seven-point heading into the half. The turnover, which was a pretty baffling one from Darnold, ended what was a 14-play drive for Carolina.

So, the Saints set up shop at the Panthers’ 43-yard line with about 30 seconds left in the first half. But three plays into that possession, Henderson had different thoughts for New Orleans—forcing a fumble of standout rookie wide receiver Chris Olave.

CJ forced it out 🤝 Woods recovered pic.twitter.com/jOiaoQqmWe — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 8, 2023

Henderson, fresh off an embarrassing Week 17 showing against Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, did a nice job of recovering after allowing the reception to Olave. And while the takeaway didn’t ultimately translate into points for Carolina, it did keep it a one-score game going into the break.

