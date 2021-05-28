Watch: Panthers, Broncos executives discuss the Teddy Bridgewater trade

Yesterday, the Carolina Panthers released an in-depth, behind-the-scenes video about their 2021 offseason, offering a look inside the organization that’s rarely been seen in the NFL.

Among the many notable highlights from the video was this short clip, which shows Carolina general manager Scott Fitterer, head coach Matt Rhule and team owner David Tepper discussing the Teddy Bridgewater trade with Denver Broncos general manager George Paton.

Bridgewater was dealt for a sixth-round pick, but the Panthers will still be paying the vast majority of his salary this coming season. Teddy later went on a podcast and criticized how his former team used practice time in 2020 – specifically not spending much time on red zone and two-minute drills – but he claims those comments were taken out of context.

Luke Kuechly explains reasons for leaving Panthers' pro scout position

