WATCH: A pair of Wisconsin 2024 RB commits go off for their high school teams

Just because the season is here does not mean recruiting stops churning. It’s a quiet period, as Wisconsin’s class of 2024 is practically complete after the mid-summer push.

The class sits in the nation’s top 25 according to most ranking systems, led by top tight end Grant Stec, four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer and a loaded running back group.

Badger fans are rightfully excited about how the class will translate to the field in Madison to help out Phil Longo’s offense. We do get a bit of a glimpse during their high school action which is just getting underway. So after a big weekend of high school football, there are two Wisconsin commits to spotlight.

The first is four-star running back Dilin Jones from Olney, Maryland. He rushed for more than 140 yards and a touchdown for Our Lady Good Counsel High School this weekend in a contest against St. Edward…all in the first half.

Here’s his touchdown:

While full stats are not available yet for this year, MaxPreps does note that Jones rushed for 804 yards in six games last year with a yards-per-carry clip of more than nine. He seems primed for a big career in Madison.

The second spotlight today is four-star Darrion Dupree from Mount Carmel, Illinois. Dupree found the end zone several times against East St. Louis on Friday night, also showcasing what he’ll bring to Madison:

Darrion Dupree shows off his incredible balance by breaking multiple tackles pic.twitter.com/fKA4AO0rgS — badgers.insiders (@badgers_insider) August 27, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire