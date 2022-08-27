WATCH: Pair of Dallas takeaways close the door on the 2022 preseason

Cameron Burnett
·1 min read

With just over two minutes left, Seattle forced a three-and-out from the Dallas offense to give themselves a chance to retake the lead in a one-point game. After a first down incompletion, it was a disaster on second down with a fumble that bounced forward and linebacker Storey Jackson quickly recovered it to retake possession for the Cowboys.

With the preseason coming to a close, Dallas has plenty of roster decisions to make and strong showings from undrafted rookies will force them into some tough choices but they may have a strong group of practice squad players when it’s all said and done.

Storey’s takeaway secured the Cowboys’ lead but a quick three-and-out earned the Seahawks another chance to erase the 1-point Dallas lead. The following Seattle possession lasted one played, with a tipped ball that dropped into the hands of safety Juanyeh Thomas.

The Cowboys’ five takeaways secured a victory to end the preseason and the next time they take the field will be against the Buccaneers to start the regular season.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire

Recommended Stories