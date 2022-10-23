Watch pair of Cowboys’ strip sacks, Prescott’s first TD of 2022
The Dallas defense stifled the Lions offense all day, who was averaging 28 points per game heading into AT&T Stadium. That number will drop after the Cowboys’ dominant five takeaways, giving up no touchdowns on the day.
Following running back Ezekiel Elliott’s second touchdown, defensive end Sam Williams stole the ball from quarterback Jared Goff’s hands for the fourth takeaway of the game.
Sack fumble by Sam Williams! #DETvsDAL pic.twitter.com/bEp28UoeWJ
Williams’ strip sack and return set up quarterback Dak Prescott at the Lions’ 24-yard line and Dallas made a point to get their leader his first score. After reaching the Detroit 2-yard line, a play-action call gave Prescott a wide open tight end Peyton Hendershot for his first touchdown of the 2022 season.
Dak's first TD of the season goes to Peyton Hendershot!


If the late-game dominance wasn’t enough yet, linebacker Micah Parsons added salt to the Lions’ wound. Parsons slipped by the offensive line and made his seventh sack of the season while knocking the ball out of Goff’s hands yet again.
Micah Parsons strip sack! #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/EG2X3NX1td
The Cowboys’ defense slammed the door in the face of Detroit with five takeaways in Prescott’s return en route to the 24-6 victory, moving Dallas to 5-2.