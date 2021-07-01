Watch Paige VanZant preparing for her second fight in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship | Video

Former UFC women's flyweight and strawweight competitor Paige VanZant inked a lucrative deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in August 2020. She made her promotional debut in February against Britain Hart. Hart defeated "12 Gauge" by unanimous decision.

On July 23, VanZant faces former UFC flyweight Rachael Ostovich in the main event of BKFC 19. VanZant holds a win over Ostovich in mixed martial arts. She submitted Ostovich in the second round by arm bar when the two fought at UFC Fight Night 143 in January 2019.

Former UFC champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk displays her striking in training footage | Video

I’m coming out swinging… who’s ready for july 23rd??? pic.twitter.com/QOlsAoSkp4 — Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) June 27, 2021

Getting reading for July 23rd, almost there 💪👊💥 pic.twitter.com/xwvFm90G7f — Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) June 20, 2021

UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko hitting pads is frightening | Video