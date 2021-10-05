Watch: Paige Spiranac makes hole-in-one in front of Gary Player
Paige Spiranac made a hole-in-one on Monday and not only had a handful of witnesses, but one was Gary Player.
Spiranac aced the 148-yard, par-3 14th at GlenArbor Golf Club in Bedford Hills, New York at the Berenberg Invitational, a charity event to raise money for pancreatic cancer research. Player’s wife, Vivienne, died from the disease earlier this year.
Spiranac tweeted, “Made a hole in one in front of Gary Player.” She then sent out the below video:
And the video proof pic.twitter.com/bvQHfaSyE3
— Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) October 5, 2021