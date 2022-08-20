WATCH: Packers WR Romeo Doubs makes leaping TD catch vs. Saints

If you’re not on the Romeo Dobbs hype train yet, it might be running out of seats.

The fourth-round pick out of Nevada has been making plays throughout training camp, and it’s translating to game situations in preseason action.

Watch the video above to see the Packers rookie go airborne to haul in a touchdown pass from Jordan Love during Friday night’s exhibition matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

