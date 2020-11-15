Watch: Packers WR Davante Adams goes up to catch go-ahead TD pass vs. Jags

Two drops. One lost fumble. One bum ankle. Sunday wasn’t going well for Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams.

But great players overcome adversity, and that’s exactly what Adams did Sunday.

The three-time Pro Bowler returned after initially exiting the game with an ankle injury and caught the go-ahead touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to help the Packers escape an upset bid from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Adams skied over rookie cornerback C.J. Henderson to make the catch in the end zone for the 6-yard touchdown.

The play was well-designed and well-executed. Adams slowplayed the route to the inside, selling the run fake, before exploding back to the outside and catching the pass from Rodgers with Henderson trailing in coverage.

The touchdown and point after gave the Packers a 24-20 lead with just over nine minutes left. The defense held on back-to-back series, clinching the victory.

Earlier in the contest, Adams had a pair of potential catches dislodged from his hands, and his lost fumble in the third quarter led to a Jaguars touchdown.

The ankle injury could have been the end of his day. Instead, Adams returned and made the game-deciding play.

Adams finished the contest with eight catches on 12 targets for 66 yards and a touchdown. Through seven games, Adams has 61 catches, 741 yards and nine touchdowns. He missed two games with a hamstring injury.

Story continues

Related

Quick takes from Packers' 24-20 win over the Jaguars

List