WATCH: Packers rookie WR Christian Watson breaks out with 3 TDs vs. Cowboys
It’s been a rough start for Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver Christian Watson, who has struggled with inconsistency and injuries throughout the firsts half of the season.
That came to an end Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, when the second-round pick out of North Dakota State hauled in a trio of touchdown passes from Aaron Rodgers in the Packers’ comeback win in overtime.
Check out Watson’s hat trick:
The TD.
The backflip.
58 yards to @ChristianW2017! 🙌#DALvsGB | #GoPackGo
📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/IHnJdiECLj
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 13, 2022
A second TD for the rookie!@ChristianW2017 🙌 #DALvsGB | #GoPackGo
📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/pqLUltB61H
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 14, 2022
HAVE A GAME, @ChristianW2017!
3️⃣ TDs FOR THE ROOKIE.#DALvsGB | #GoPackGo
📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/IavGOnJMfB
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 14, 2022