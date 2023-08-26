Watch: Packers rookie kicker Anders Carlson drills 57-yard field goal

Ready for a preseason kicker highlight?

Green Bay Packers rookie kicker Anders Carlson drilled a 57-yard field goal before halftime of Saturday’s preseason finale at Lambeau Field, giving Matt LaFleur’s team a 12-7 lead over the Seattle Seahawks.

A penalty on the Packers’ punt attempt a play earlier set up Carlson’s attempt. His 57-yarder from the edge of the Packers’ “G” midfield logo stayed true and had plenty of leg.

Here’s the kick (come for the highlight, stay for Kevin Harlan’s call):

"He knocked that all the way to SHEBOYGAN!" The 5️⃣7️⃣-yard FG for Anders Carlson is GOOD 🙌#SEAvsGB | #GoPackGo 📺: Packers TV Network pic.twitter.com/c5nto1DmuH — Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 26, 2023

Note: The longest regular season field goal ever made at Lambeau Field is 56 yards.

Carlson’s kick finished off a 36-yard scoring drive for the Packers before the half.

The Packers have preached patience with Carlson, who has been up and down throughout training camp. To his credit, the rookie has been terrific during games and especially at Lambeau Field.

Carlson has made field goals of 43 yards and 57 yards in the first half on Saturday. His extra point was blocked after Jordan Love’s touchdown pass to Christian Watson.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire