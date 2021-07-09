WATCH: Packers RB Aaron Jones races Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill

Racing someone nicknamed “Cheetah” is probably never advisable.

Aaron Jones, the Green Bay Packers running back who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.56 seconds at the 2017 combine, was no match in a one-on-one race for Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, one of the fastest players in football.

In a short video of the race posted to Hill’s TikTok account and shared by Bleacher Report’s official football account, Hill appeared to be the clear winner.

Hill’s incredible acceleration gave him a comfortable lead over Jones after the first 10-15 yards. And there is no one in the NFL capable of catching Hill from behind.

The video was shot at a youth football camp. Kids were lined up on both sides of the race, forming a tunnel for Jones and Hill.

Hill might have won the race, but Jones still has the incredible night he produced against the Chiefs in Kansas City in 2019, when he created a career-high 159 receiving yards and 226 total yards in a Packers primetime win at Arrowhead Stadium.

And keep in mind: Jones and the Packers play Hill and the Chiefs during the regular season once again in 2021.

