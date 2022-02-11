Watch: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers wins MVP at NFL Honors

Five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning had the honor of announcing Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers as the 2021 NFL MVP on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

Rodgers, a back-to-back winner of the award, is now the second player along with Manning to win at least four NFL MVPs.

“What a year, huh?” Rodgers quipped as he received the award.

Rodgers thanked the Packers organization, the fanbase, coach Matt LaFleur, his teammates, his inner circle and his “Friday night crew.” He also dedicated the award to two “important people” who passed away in recent years: Ted Thompson, the man who drafted him in 2005, and Maura Mandt, a “dear and loyal friend” who ran the ESPYs for years

Here’s his entire acceptance speech:

Rodgers on the team: “I’d like to thank the Green Bay Packers. Mark, Brian, Russ. Packers fanbase. It’s been an amazing 17 years. So thankful for the memories and moments over the years.”

Rodgers on LaFleur: “Two out of three years winning this thing, you’re a huge part of this. Love you, appreciate you. Thank you for trusting me, supporting me, empowering me. Making things easy for me. Appreciate you, buddy.”

