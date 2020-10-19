Watch: Packers’ prez says Super Bowl could push back as far as 4 weeks

Barry Werner

The NFL season has continued despite issues with COVID-19. There have been delays, postponements, and schedule audibles. Word over the weekend came from Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy there is flexibility in the date of the Super Bowl.

How about the league having the option pushing the game scheduled for Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fl, as many as four weeks.


Depending on where that four Sunday falls, the game could give an entirely new meaning to March Madness.