How to watch Packers’ preseason opener vs. Bengals
The Green Bay Packers will kick off the 2023 preseason schedule with a road game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Friday night.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT.
Here’s how to watch the Packers’ preseason opener:
— Packers TV Network in Wisconsin.
— NFL Network will broadcast the game live.
— NFL+ will broadcast out-of-market preseason games.
— Packers.com will also stream the radio broadcast during the game. A live stream of the game is available on Packers.com for in-market customers.
What: Green Bay Packers (0-0) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-0)
When: Friday, Aug. 11, 6:00 p.m. CT
Where: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
TV Channels: NFL Network, Packers TV Network
Radio: Packers Radio Network
Stream: NFL+, Packers.com (local market)
Radio live stream: Packers.com