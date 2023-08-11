How to watch Packers’ preseason opener vs. Bengals

Zach Kruse
·1 min read

The Green Bay Packers will kick off the 2023 preseason schedule with a road game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Friday night.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT.

Here’s how to watch the Packers’ preseason opener:

Packers TV Network in Wisconsin.

— NFL Network will broadcast the game live.

NFL+ will broadcast out-of-market preseason games.

— Packers.com will also stream the radio broadcast during the game. A live stream of the game is available on Packers.com for in-market customers.

What: Green Bay Packers (0-0) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-0)
When: Friday, Aug. 11, 6:00 p.m. CT
Where: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
TV Channels: NFL Network, Packers TV Network
Radio: Packers Radio Network
StreamNFL+, Packers.com (local market)
Radio live streamPackers.com

