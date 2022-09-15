WATCH: the Packers had nice things to say about Justin Jefferson

It’s no secret that Justin Jefferson is one of the best players in the NFL.

Against the Green Bay Packers, Jefferson had a monster day with nine catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns. He did most of his damage on deep crossing routes and ended the first week with the Nickelodeon NVP award and leading the league in receiving yards. Head coach Kevin O’Connell did a great job getting Jefferson in creative situations to get him open.

During the game, Jefferson was mic’d up and after the game, Packers players and coaches had a lot of nice things to say to the NFL’s best wide receiver.

These were some nice superlatives handed out by head coach Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers but the best one came from Aaron Jones who told Jefferson “You didn’t have to do us like that.”

Yes Aaron, yes he did.

