Watch: Packers defense strips Mitchell Trubisky, scores touchdown

Not sure it would matter who the Chicago Bears played at quarterback on Sunday the way the Green Bay Packers are going.

The NFC North leaders were en route to a crushing first half when they stripped the ball from Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. It was picked up by Preston Smith, who returned it 14 yards for the touchdown that made it 27-3 in the second quarter after the PAT.

The defensive touchdown came after Aaron Rodgers had already thrown 3 TD passes.