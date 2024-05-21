How to Watch Pacers vs. Celtics Eastern Conference Finals Games Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: Stream every Pacers vs. Celtics Eastern Conference Finals game with DirecTV Stream, fubo, or Hulu + Live TV.

We’re down to just four teams in the 2024 NBA playoffs. The Eastern Conference Finals see the No. 6 Indiana Pacers — who just upset the No. 2 Knicks — taking on the No. 1 Boston Celtics for a spot in the finals. The Celtics star center Kristaps Porzingis will still be out for at least the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals, which could (could) give the underdog Pacers a chance at another upset series win.

Looking to keep up with any of the Pacers vs. Celtics Eastern Conference Finals games? Read on. Below is a full guide on where to watch every Pacers vs. Celtics game — whether you’re watching with cable or without it — plus how to get free Pacers vs. Celtics livestreams (legally).

How to Watch Pacers vs. Celtics Conference Finals

Pacers vs. Celtics 2024 conference finals games are being broadcast on ESPN and ABC, so tune in there if you’re watching on cable or satellite.

If you don’t have cable, you’ll need to sign up for a live TV streaming service that carries ESPN and ABC to watch Pacers vs. Celtics games online. Below are a few of our favorite cable streamers with ESPN and ABC — all of which offer free trials.

Stream Pacers vs. Celtics on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is typically our top suggestion for any cord-cutter sports fans, as it carries all the major channels, including ABC and ESPN for Pacers vs. Celtics streams. You’ll get a three-day free trial to start, and then plans start at $79.99 a month if you choose to keep the service.

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is one of the most comprehensive live TV streaming services with up to 160+ channels, including local channels, regional sports networks, and all popular national channels. Packages start at $79.99 a month and all subscriptions start with a five-day free trial.

Stream Pacers vs. Celtics on fubo

Another comprehensive live TV streamer is fubo, which carries up to 260+ channels, including ABC and ESPN in all of its packages. Plans start at $79.99 a month (same as DirecTV Stream) and you get a seven-day free trial to start out.

fubo

fubo’s massive streaming plans carry up to 275+ channels, and you can get even more depending on your location. Packages start at $79.99 a month, and you get seven days to try the service for free.

Stream Pacers vs. Celtics on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is one of the best deals in streaming if you’re looking for a full setup. For $76.99 a month (after a three-day free trial), you get access to more than 90 live TV channels, ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu (on-demand). ABC and ESPN are included too, making it another great option for streaming Pacers vs. Celtics games.

Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV bundles together Hulu’s on-demand library and over 95 live TV channels, including local channels and almost all popular national channels. Subscriptions also include ESPN+ and Disney+ at no additional cost. Hulu + Live TV costs $76.99 a month after a three-day free trial.

Get Free Pacers vs. Celtics Livestreams

If you want to watch Pacers vs. Celtics games for free, be sure to take advantage of the free trial options offered by all the above streaming services. If you string them together, you’ll get 15 days of free live TV streaming, which is enough to watch the whole Pacers vs. Celtics series for free (even if it goes to a Game 7). Just remember to cancel each subscription before the free trial ends to avoid charges.

Pacers vs. Celtics Eastern Conference Finals Schedule

The Pacers vs. Celtics Eastern Conference Finals kicks off on Tuesday, May 21 with a game at TD Garden in Boston. Here’s the full schedule for the series, including start times (in ET) and channel information:

Game 1: Tuesday, May 21, @ Boston, 8 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2

Game 2: Thursday, May 23, @ Boston, 8 p.m. on ESPN

Game 3: Saturday, May 25, @ Indiana, 8:30 p.m. on ABC

Game 4: Monday, May 27, @ Indiana, 8 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2

Game 5*: Wednesday, May 29, @ Boston, 8 p.m. on ESPN

Game 6*: Friday, May 31, @ Indiana, 8 p.m. on ESPN

Game 7*: Sunday, June 2, @ Boston, 8 p.m. on ESPN

